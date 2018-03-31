Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for KAZ Minerals (KAZ)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals to GBX 800 ($11.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KAZ Minerals to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 533.33 ($7.37).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 857.80 ($11.85) on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 974.20 ($13.46).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

