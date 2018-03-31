Morgan Stanley Reiterates GBX 3,900 Price Target for Rio Tinto (RIO)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($53.88) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS set a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($37.99) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($58.03) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,159.21 ($57.46).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 3,611 ($49.89) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($39.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($58.39).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a GBX 129.43 ($1.79) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($56.26), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($534,738.33).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

