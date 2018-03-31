MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of MSA Safety worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,514,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 869,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 248.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 576,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after purchasing an additional 411,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $105,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $364,486.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,942 shares of company stock worth $1,257,437 in the last 90 days. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSA opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $3,181.97, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.52.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.62 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

