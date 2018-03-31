MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Receives $90.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

MSA Safety stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. 385,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,751. MSA Safety has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $3,102.84, a P/E ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 1.52.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $105,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $584,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

