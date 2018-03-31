MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.54.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $165,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,437 shares of company stock valued at $74,083,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,284,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,031,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 419,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,270. The firm has a market cap of $5,164.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $104.59.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.95 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 7.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

