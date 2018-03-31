MTGE Investment (MTGE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:MTGE opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.78, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.26. MTGE Investment has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. MTGE Investment had a net margin of 177.04% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%.

In other MTGE Investment news, SVP Christopher Kuehl sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $63,740.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MTGE Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in MTGE Investment by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 114,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MTGE Investment by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MTGE Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in MTGE Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $4,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About MTGE Investment

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

