Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MTS (MBT) to Hold

MTS (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBT. Deutsche Bank cut shares of MTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MTS in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MTS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MTS has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11,332.54, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTS in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTS during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MTS during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTS during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MTS during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

MTS Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets.

