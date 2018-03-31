Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €215.00 ($265.43) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS set a €180.00 ($222.22) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

