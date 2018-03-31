Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($244.44) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS set a €180.00 ($222.22) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

WARNING: “Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €220.00 by Royal Bank of Canada” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/munchener-ruckvers-meurv-pt-set-at-220-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.