LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,630 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.32% of LSB Industries worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,812,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,635,000 after buying an additional 121,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 48,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-has-808000-holdings-in-lsb-industries-inc-lxu-updated.html.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.