Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Position Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7,738.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $91.21 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.21, for a total value of $1,195,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $784,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $10,415,738. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $100.26 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,263.90, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

