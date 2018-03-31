Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stock

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81,370.18, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

