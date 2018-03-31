News headlines about MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MYOS RENS Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9041911041198 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get MYOS RENS Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised MYOS RENS Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,346. MYOS RENS Technology has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/myos-rens-technology-myos-earning-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About MYOS RENS Technology

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS RENS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS RENS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.