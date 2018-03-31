MyWish Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $3,276.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00720219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030239 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to buy MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyWish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.