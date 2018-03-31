Insider Selling: Chegg (CHGG) Insider Sells 56,827 Shares of Stock

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 56,827 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,234,850.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,236,032.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $20.66 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.61 million. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,927,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 2,120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 856,377 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chegg by 954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 635,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,956 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

