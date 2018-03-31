National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Sells £331,624.16 in Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Dean K. Finch sold 84,598 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.42), for a total value of £331,624.16 ($458,170.99).

Shares of LON:NEX opened at GBX 387 ($5.35) on Friday. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 337.20 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a GBX 9.25 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 432 ($5.97) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on National Express Group from GBX 440 ($6.08) to GBX 445 ($6.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on National Express Group from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 390 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.08) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.18 ($5.76).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company’s segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment’s services are operated from nine garages across the West Midlands.

