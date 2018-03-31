Navigators Group (NAVG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a sell rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,702.48, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Navigators Group has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. Navigators Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Navigators Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of Navigators Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Navigators Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navigators Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Navigators Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Navigators Group by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigators Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

