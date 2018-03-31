Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.149433740676 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:NNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 423,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $126.28, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

