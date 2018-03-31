Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services. It is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing in the transportation of petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company focuses on chartering its vessels to international oil companies, refiners, and vessel operators under long, medium, and short-term charters. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Navios Maritime Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.63.

Shares of NYSE NNA opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,410,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 290,552 shares in the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

