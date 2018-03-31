Shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 227 ($3.14).

NCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.66) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.80) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.14) to GBX 195 ($2.69) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.65) on Friday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.75 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 239.25 ($3.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $562.58 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -913.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NCC Group PLC (NCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ncc-group-plc-ncc-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the provision of independent advice and services to customers by way of the provision of escrow and assurance services. It operates in two divisions: Assurance and Escrow. Its Assurance division includes security and risk consulting service and software testing and Website performance.

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.