Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.89. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 250.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/needham-company-llc-upgrades-arena-pharmaceuticals-arna-to-buy-updated.html.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.