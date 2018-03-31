Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Hold at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has $300.12 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $237.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $333.98. The company has a market cap of $128,166.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $175,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $563,933.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,811.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,878,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,798,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $729,077,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $380,075,000 after purchasing an additional 174,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,396,000 after purchasing an additional 354,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,855,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $336,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Hold at Vetr” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/netflix-nflx-upgraded-by-vetr-to-hold-updated.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.