Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $385.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.74.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128,166.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $333.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,899 shares of company stock valued at $122,453,300. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

