Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 112,341 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.64% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks total return (income plus capital appreciation). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of the United States and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager.

