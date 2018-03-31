Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NML)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

About Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund has assembled a portfolio that focuses on Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and selects companies that have economic characteristics substantially similar to MLPs.

