Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Hits $88,612.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $9.80 million and $88,612.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00719021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014136 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00152962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030981 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,015,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,723,038 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.