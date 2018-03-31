Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $295,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 75,873 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $6,828,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,158,245 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

