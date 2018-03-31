NEVERDIE Achieves Market Cap of $905,676.00 (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. NEVERDIE has a market capitalization of $905,676.00 and $145.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEVERDIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00725300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029916 BTC.

NEVERDIE Token Profile

NEVERDIE was first traded on April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEVERDIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

