New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSE NMFC opened at $13.15 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $998.55, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.58.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Stone bought 3,300 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $44,649.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,270.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 557,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

