New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. 691,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.98, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.69. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

