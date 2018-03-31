Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Newriver Reit (NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 370 ($5.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.32) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 365 ($5.04) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of NRR stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.98) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 275.50 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 374.50 ($5.17).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

