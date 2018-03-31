Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Sunday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.66.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 298,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,544. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,975.50 and a PE ratio of 12.33.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $736.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.86 million. equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to $25.00” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/nexa-resources-nexa-price-target-cut-to-25-00-by-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.