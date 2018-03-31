Nexium (NXC) Market Cap Hits $7.05 Million

Nexium (CURRENCY:NXC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Nexium token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. Nexium has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $8,447.00 worth of Nexium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexium has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexium alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00726421 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000490 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00160927 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029697 BTC.

About Nexium

Nexium’s launch date was September 29th, 2016. Nexium’s total supply is 66,520,849 tokens. The official website for Nexium is beyond-the-void.net. Nexium’s official Twitter account is @BeyondVoidGame.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexium is an Ethereum-based token created to be used as in-game currency for items in the Beyond the Void game, an upcoming real-time strategy video game. NXC was created to provide true ownership in the game. “

Buying and Selling Nexium

Nexium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Nexium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.