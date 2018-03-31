Nexxus Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Nexxus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexxus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nexxus has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00724366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00160751 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030244 BTC.

Nexxus Token Profile

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards. Nexxus’ official website is www.nexxuscoin.com. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward.

Buying and Selling Nexxus

Nexxus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Nexxus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexxus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxus using one of the exchanges listed above.

