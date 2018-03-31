NGP Capital Resources (OHAI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about NGP Capital Resources (NASDAQ:OHAI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NGP Capital Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4165811101083 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NGP Capital Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NASDAQ OHAI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. 46,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,822. NGP Capital Resources has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.94.

NGP Capital Resources (NASDAQ:OHAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. NGP Capital Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 302.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

NGP Capital Resources Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company focuses primarily on providing direct lending solutions to middle market private companies across industry sectors. The Company’s investment portfolio includes debt securities and other investments in upstream exploration and production companies engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in and along the Gulf Coast, in the state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain areas.

