Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 26.7% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 47.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 808,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,673,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,414.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. ValuEngine lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on McDonald's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs set a $180.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on McDonald's from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,942. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,243.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

