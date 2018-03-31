Nike (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a $76.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nike from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,131. The firm has a market cap of $108,093.83, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Nike by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after buying an additional 5,987,728 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nike by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

