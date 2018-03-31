B. Riley Increases Nike (NKE) Price Target to $68.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nike from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.44. 10,748,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,284,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,601 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987,728 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nike by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,423,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,869 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

