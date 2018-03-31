Nike’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $66.44. 10,748,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,131. The company has a market cap of $108,093.83, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $6,309,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock worth $30,466,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237,557 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after buying an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Nike by 97.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,421,000 after buying an additional 5,987,728 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth about $226,588,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after buying an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

