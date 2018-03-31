NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of NiSource worth $25,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,032.1% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.91 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8,067.49, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

