NN, Inc. (NNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post sales of $169.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.53 million. NN posted sales of $226.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $169.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.38 million to $684.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $750.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. NN had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,847. The stock has a market cap of $654.87, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.72. NN has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. NN’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in NN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in NN by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 507,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NN by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

