AAR (AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised AAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $44.11 on Thursday. AAR has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,531.91, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $5,260,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,547,807.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,416,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,164,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 459,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 232,382 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

