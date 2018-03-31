Norbord Inc (OSB) Receives C$50.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$32.00 target price on Norbord and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Nigel Banks sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.00, for a total value of C$893,000.00. Also, insider Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,000.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$46.71 on Wednesday. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$36.99 and a 1 year high of C$51.75.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.06. Norbord had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of C$756.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc is a Canada-based producer of wood-based panels. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of panelboards and related products used in the construction of new homes or the renovation and repair of existing structures. Its geographic segments include North America and Europe.

