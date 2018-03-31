Macquarie Reiterates “€7.10” Price Target for Nordex (NDX1)

Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.01 ($9.89).

Shares of ETR:NDX1 opened at €7.07 ($8.73) on Tuesday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a fifty-two week high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

