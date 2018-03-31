Nordex (NDX1) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NDX1. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($10.25) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.52) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.01 ($9.89).

Nordex stock opened at €7.07 ($8.73) on Tuesday. Nordex has a 1 year low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 1 year high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

