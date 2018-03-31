Nortech Systems (NSYS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nortech Systems earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ NSYS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 4,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company offers a range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

