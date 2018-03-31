NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,010 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 31,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

CVS stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63,114.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

