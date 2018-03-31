Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. 497,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,666. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 891,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Midas Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 285,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,684,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds interest in mining claims on State of Alaska land in southwest Alaska, the United States, which are part of the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project (the Pebble Project). The Pebble Project is located in southwest Alaska, approximately 20 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and over 200 miles (approximately 320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.

