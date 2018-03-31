Northpointe Capital LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.89. 55,021,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,270,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.95%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

