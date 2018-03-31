Northrop Grumman (NOC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $349.12 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $235.07 and a fifty-two week high of $359.43. The company has a market cap of $60,777.46, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.20, for a total transaction of $457,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,344 shares of company stock worth $2,896,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,040,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 48,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,586,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

